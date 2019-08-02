Video

A resident of Whaley Bridge has said he is not leaving the town, despite fears it could be flooded.

Talking to the Manchester Evening News on Thursday Andrew Mclackland described the evacuation as "health and safety gone mad" after the Derbyshire town's dam was damaged.

Engineers are pumping water from the 300-million-gallon Toddbrook Reservoir amid fears it could burst and swamp Whaley Bridge.