Drone footage shows Whaley Bridge's new road
Aerial shots over the Toddbrook Reservoir have been released as work to repair the dam continues.
Derbyshire Police showed the drone footage to evacuated Whaley Bridge residents at a public meeting on Sunday.
The images show "ad-hoc roads" and a bridge that have been constructed to allow access to the reservoir.
As work to repair the dam enters its fifth day, firefighters say at least two more days of pumping water are needed to stop it bursting.
05 Aug 2019
