Couple evacuated days before wedding

A couple who were evacuated from their home in Whaley Bridge just days before they are due to get married have been allowed back to pick up items for the big day.

Carly Lomas and Dan Turner were given 15 minutes to salvage the wedding dress, suits and table decorations from the property.

Some 1,500 people were evacuated from their homes in the Derbyshire town after the Toddbrook Reservoir's dam wall partially collapsed last Thursday.

Mr Turner said: "Worryingly, we were told if the sirens started to get in the car and drive. It was the most frantic 15 minutes of my life."