Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Whaley Bridge: Aerial shots reveal reservoir drop
Helicopter footage has shown how much the water level at the Toddbrook Reservoir in Derbyshire has dropped.
Emergency crews pumping water from the reservoir above Whaley Bridge said earlier they have reached their target.
The Canal and River Trust said it needed to drop the water level by eight metres and confirmed it was down 8.4m.
More than 1,500 people, who were evacuated from their homes on Thursday amid fears the damaged dam could flood the town, may find out later when they can return.
-
06 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-49255622/whaley-bridge-aerial-shots-reveal-reservoir-dropRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window