Whaley Bridge: A catastrophe avoided

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Whaley Bridge dam repair: How events unfolded
Residents in Whaley Bridge are returning home after almost a week away.
The Toddbrook Reservoir dam wall was damaged on Thursday 1 August following a night of intense rainfall.
It prompted 1,500 people to be evacuated from their homes in the Derbyshire town amid work to drain the reservoir and shore up the dam.
Here's how it unfolded.
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-49263477/whaley-bridge-dam-repair-how-events-unfoldedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window