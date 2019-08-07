Whaley Bridge residents celebrate as cordon lifted
A pedestrian and driver shared a fist pump celebration as one of the cordons was lifted in Whaley Bridge.

Townsfolk have been out of their homes for almost a week because of the threat of Toddbrook Reservoir's dam wall collapsing.

Emergency services and military personnel have been working around the clock to drain millions of gallons of water and shore up the dam.

