Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Whaley Bridge residents celebrate as cordon lifted
A pedestrian and driver shared a fist pump celebration as one of the cordons was lifted in Whaley Bridge.
Townsfolk have been out of their homes for almost a week because of the threat of Toddbrook Reservoir's dam wall collapsing.
Emergency services and military personnel have been working around the clock to drain millions of gallons of water and shore up the dam.
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-49263483/whaley-bridge-residents-celebrate-as-cordon-liftedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window