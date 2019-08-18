Four-year-old 'doctor' saves father's life

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Four-year-old 'doctor' Peri-Elouise helps save father's life
A four-year-old girl who dreams of being a doctor helped save her father's life when he collapsed.
Peri-Elouise Simpkins, from Swadlincote, was at home with her dad, Robert - who has type 1 diabetes - when he suffered a hyperglycaemic episode.
The little girl put a pillow under his head, covered him in plasters and ran to her grandma's house for help.
Her mum Sarah-Jayne said: "She knew what to do. It saved her dad's life."
-
18 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-49376556/four-year-old-doctor-peri-elouise-helps-save-father-s-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window