Video

A four-year-old was so interested in a partial dam collapse that threatened to flood a Derbyshire town, he has recreated the crisis out of his toys.

Freddie McManus built a model of the operation to drain the Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge with his grandad David Cotteril, in his garden in Eckington, Derbyshire.

"I fed the idea into him and he came up with all the ideas of how we could set the water up and paint the dam wall and set the fire engines up," Mr Cotteril said.

He said Freddie learnt about Whaley Bridge from watching the news with his parents at home in Owlthorpe, Sheffield.

Video Journalist: Hannah Bowle