D-Day veteran gets surprise ride in WW2 'Duck'

World War Two veteran Bill Millward was given a surprise ride in a restored vehicle, similar to the one he drove on D-Day 75 years ago.

The 103-year-old was hoisted by crane into an amphibious DUKW vehicle, known as the "Duck", and driven around his hometown of Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

Mr Millward was part of a detachment which landed on Gold Beach on 6 June 1944.

He said: "I never thought I should get in a Duck again but I'm in one and I'm enjoying it."