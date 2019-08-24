Media player
Derbyshire D-Day veteran gets surprise ride in WW2 'Duck'
World War Two veteran Bill Millward was given a surprise ride in a restored vehicle, similar to the one he drove on D-Day 75 years ago.
The 103-year-old was hoisted by crane into an amphibious DUKW vehicle, known as the "Duck", and driven around his hometown of Ashbourne, Derbyshire.
Mr Millward was part of a detachment which landed on Gold Beach on 6 June 1944.
He said: "I never thought I should get in a Duck again but I'm in one and I'm enjoying it."
24 Aug 2019
