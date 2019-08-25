'If you hit a log it could be lethal'

Video

Conflict between cyclists and walkers in the Peak District may have led to potentially deadly booby traps being laid, according to a mountain biker.

Esther Hobson, member of advocacy group, Peak District MTB, has said that all users of trails in the national park should respect one another and "say hi".

Bikers have come across logs, tacks and cable which they believe were placed there deliberately.

Ms Hobson said: "If everyone got on a bike for a day they'd come to understand things from a biker's point of view."

The Peak District National Park Authority said it aims to provide a "wide range of access".