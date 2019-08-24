Media player
Derby War Memorial Village opens to new residents
Archive footage shows the first people arriving at their new War Memorial Village homes in Derby.
The village was designed and constructed for disabled servicemen, injured in the World Wars, and their families in Derby.
British Pathe film-makers were at the scene as the first residents moved into Edinburgh Crescent in Allenton in 1952.
One of only two in the country, the village still provides affordable homes for ex-military personnel.
24 Aug 2019
