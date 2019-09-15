On the beat with the 'rave patrol'

Video

Police in the Peak District said they have increased patrols to try and stop illegal raves in the national park.

The events, which can attract hundreds of people from Sheffield and north Derbyshire, cause damage to the environment and impact public safety, the Derbyshire force said.

Officers ran a 10-week operation to disrupt the outdoor parties in 2018 but said patrols have been carried out over 16 weeks this year.

Rave organiser Charles Gregland-Bland told the BBC's Inside Out the parties give attendees a "definite feeling of freedom" and one reveller said he felt safer at the outdoor events than in city centres.

