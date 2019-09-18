Video

A pensioner with arthritis says kickboxing has given her a new lease of life.

Jean McKenzie Baldwin, 76, who has also had two knee replacements, was encouraged to take up the combat sport by her son.

After losing her husband Peter in 2013, Mrs Baldwin said she “didn’t want to speak to anybody, I didn’t want to do anything”.

But after building her confidence up, she’s now eyeing up her first bout - against a woman in her 60s.

“He [Peter] was one in a million,” Mrs Baldwin, from Smisby, Derbyshire, said.

“He would have said: ‘Good on you, girl. Go for it’.”

Video journalist: Alex Thorp