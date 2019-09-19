'I want to be known as a kid who's just normal'

Video

A 14-year-old boy who struggles to go to school because of a social anxiety disorder says he just wants to "live a normal life".

Kai, from Chesterfield in Derbyshire, has only attended school for about 15 days this year because of his diagnosed mental health condition.

His mum Debbie Bendall, said Outwood Academy had threatened to fine the family over his non-attendance.

The school said it recognised students experienced challenges and it continued to improve its mental wellbeing plan.