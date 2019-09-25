Video

As thousands of people around the world joined a global climate change protest, children at a nursery marked the occasion in their own way.

Staff at The Old Forge Day Nursery in the village of Findern, Derbyshire, switched off electricity and held activities outside.

Rising sea temperatures and recycling were among the topics being taught.

The day was "designed to educate the children about what it [climate change] is, what recycling is and how they can influence that," nursery manager, Louise Monange, said.