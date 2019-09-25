Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate change: Nursery children learn about environment
As thousands of people around the world joined a global climate change protest, children at a nursery marked the occasion in their own way.
Staff at The Old Forge Day Nursery in the village of Findern, Derbyshire, switched off electricity and held activities outside.
Rising sea temperatures and recycling were among the topics being taught.
The day was "designed to educate the children about what it [climate change] is, what recycling is and how they can influence that," nursery manager, Louise Monange, said.
-
25 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-49816744/climate-change-nursery-children-learn-about-environmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window