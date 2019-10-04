Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boy, 6, praised for 999 call after mum has fit
A six-year-old boy made a potentially lifesaving call to 999 after his mum collapsed during an epileptic fit.
Emma Betteridge, from Alvaston in Derby, said she has no recollection of the night up until she received treatment from paramedics, who arrived at her home quickly, thanks to Mason's call.
Emma said she's proud of how her son handled the situation.
Mason received a police bravery award during a ceremony at Pride Park, Derby.
-
04 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-49938793/boy-6-praised-for-999-call-after-mum-has-fitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window