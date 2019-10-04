Video

A six-year-old boy made a potentially lifesaving call to 999 after his mum collapsed during an epileptic fit.

Emma Betteridge, from Alvaston in Derby, said she has no recollection of the night up until she received treatment from paramedics, who arrived at her home quickly, thanks to Mason's call.

Emma said she's proud of how her son handled the situation.

Mason received a police bravery award during a ceremony at Pride Park, Derby.