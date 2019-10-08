Video

The harrowing 999 call of a woman who was beaten and stabbed by her ex-partner, has been released by police.

The victim - who did not want to be named but was happy to be photographed - was praised by a judge for her bravery after her ex-boyfriend was jailed.

Aaron Booth, 27, of Crosslands Close, Glossop, was jailed for 14 years, given an indefinite restraining order and will serve six years on licence after his release.