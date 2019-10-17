Video

An entire village has been recreated out of cake to raise funds for the community.

Lynn Nolan spent three months building Eyam using 65 different cakes, baked by residents of the Derbyshire village.

She then hand-decorated the buildings, including local landmarks such as the pub, church, shops and people's homes.

It's not the first time Lynn has made entire settlements out of confectionary - she previously baked her home village of Youlgreave and recreated a miniature Bethlehem.

Eyam became known as the plague village in the 1660s when 260 people died from the disease. The entire village had sealed itself off to prevent the spread of the plague to the rest of Derbyshire.