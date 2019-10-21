Video

Two anglers in small boats have been filmed dangerously close to a giant "plug hole" at a reservoir.

They were spotted on Saturday a few metres from a 66ft-deep overflow hole at Derbyshire's Ladybower Reservoir.

Severn Trent Water, which owns the reservoir, warned people boating and fishing there to keep "well away" from the plug hole and to stay safe.

Flo Neilson, who captured the footage while walking her dogs, said: "It looked a dangerous and risky thing to do, but they seemed to be in control of the boats and had soon moved away after I'd stopped filming."

Overflow water goes down the hole into a tunnel and eventually flows into the river below the dam.