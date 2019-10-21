Speeding YouTuber caught after posting video

Video

A YouTuber was caught driving at nearly 100mph (161km/h) on one of the country's "most dangerous roads" - because he uploaded a video of it to Facebook.

Officers spotted footage of Joe Achilles, 40, speeding along the single-lane Snake Pass in Derbyshire in an Audi R8, a supercar worth more than £100,000.

They worked out he drove at 93mph (150km/h) when the road's speed limit is 50mph (80km/h).

Police said it was "pathetic" that Achilles, of Village Road in Uxbridge, did not think of the risk to others.

At Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, he admitted speeding and was given six points on his licence, and fined £615.