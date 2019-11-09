Video

Eddie Wadsworth is not like other charity collectors.

The 85-year-old has converted his mobility scooter into a tank - complete with a gun turret and cardboard rockets.

Mr Wadsworth now trundles around Swadlincote, in Derbyshire, playing rousing military music and collecting for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

He said he wanted to do something for the charity to repay the kindness he received from the town's branch of the charity when his father John was killed in action in World War Two.