Paralysed boy, 3, defies odds to play tennis

Video

A three-year-old boy paralysed below the waist is impressing tennis coaches with his skills.

Aness Ahmed was born with the most severe type of spina bifida - a condition which occurs when the spinal column and cord are not properly formed in pregnancy, leaving nerves exposed.

His mum, Linda Ahmed, from Derby, helped design a custom made wheelchair for him to improve his mobility when he was just nine months old.

"Aness always felt like a child that likes to explore," she said.

Martyn Whait, wheelchair national performance coach at the Lawn Tennis Association, added: "For a three-year-old, his ability to push the chair is ridiculous already.

"I've never had anybody start at three years old in wheelchair tennis."