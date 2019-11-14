Media player
Trains cancelled due to railway line flooding
No trains are running between Derby and Nottingham due to flooding on the track.
East Midlands Railway said Network Rail is on site at Draycott and they are working to lower the water level.
Services are also unable to run between Derby and Long Eaton, and people are being asked to find an alternative route.
14 Nov 2019
