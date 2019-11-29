Video

A Derby County "superfan" has been reflecting on 88 years of supporting the club.

Derek Eley, 102, who served in France and Italy in World War Two, was a guest of honour at Pride Park on Saturday.

Following the conflict he managed to watch the Rams win the FA Cup at Wembley in 1946.

Helen Capell, a friend, said: "If he dies watching Derby County he will be a very very happy man.

"He lives, breathes, eats, talks Derby County."