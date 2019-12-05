Media player
Hungry swans knock at doors in Derbyshire's Kirk Hallam
Swans that knock on doors and windows in search of food are part of the community, villagers say.
The hungry birds are often seen waddling from house to house in Kirk Hallam, Derbyshire, in pursuit of a meal.
David Cotterill-Drew, who feeds the swans bread and water from his front door, said some of the birds in the village have been chased and even spray-painted, in the past.
But he said the animals were widely liked by residents, despite their cheeky behaviour.
"They're irresistible," he added.
Video journalist: Alex Thorp
05 Dec 2019
