Photographer captures SpaceX satellite constellation
An amateur photographer has caught a glimpse of the newly launched SpaceX Starlink satellites.

Tom Sparrow saw them while taking a timelapse of the sunset in Winnats Pass, the Peak District.

The near-perfect line of satellites startled some residents in the area, with some questioning whether they were UFOs.

  • 30 Dec 2019