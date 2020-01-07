Video

A herd of alpacas has given a new meaning to finishing Christmas leftovers after is was found they enjoy eating festive trees.

Greg and Paula Smith, from Ashbourne, have 19 alpacas which regard the trees as a tasty snack.

Now a social media appeal has seen more than 50 trees donated and the animals can nibble until their hearts - or rather bellies - are content.

The stripped trunks are then tied to fences where the alpacas use them as scratching posts.