Alpacas eat Christmas trees
Alpacas dine out on donated Christmas tree feast

A herd of alpacas has given a new meaning to finishing Christmas leftovers after is was found they enjoy eating festive trees.

Greg and Paula Smith, from Ashbourne, have 19 alpacas which regard the trees as a tasty snack.

Now a social media appeal has seen more than 50 trees donated and the animals can nibble until their hearts - or rather bellies - are content.

The stripped trunks are then tied to fences where the alpacas use them as scratching posts.

  • 07 Jan 2020
