‘Before I’d have stabbed you…now I’d hug you’

A former prisoner who used to walk around carrying a meat cleaver is now a chaplain.

Wayne Haycock, 34, had a difficult childhood and was involved in crime from an early age.

When he was just 16 he was involved in a botched drug importation in Jamaica.

Following years of homelessness, drug taking and a stint in prison, Wayne said he hit “rock bottom” and broke down by the side of a canal after committing a robbery.

The next day he sought help at a Christian rehabilitation centre.

Five years on, Wayne is now a chaplain at St Peter's in the City Church in Derby.

“I’m trying to do everything possibly within my power to make a difference to people’s lives and make up for the mistakes that I’ve made,” he said.