Football teams across the UK have sent in shirts in memory of Jordan Sinnott who died after being attacked during a night out last week.

His family appealed for the shirts, which will be displayed at his funeral as part of a tribute to the 25-year-old non-league footballer.

Mr Sinnott was found with a fractured skull in Retford, Nottinghamshire, last week.

Two men have been charged with his manslaughter.