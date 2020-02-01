Media player
Jordan Sinnott: Football shirts in tribute to Matlock player pour in
Football teams across the UK have sent in shirts in memory of Jordan Sinnott who died after being attacked during a night out last week.
His family appealed for the shirts, which will be displayed at his funeral as part of a tribute to the 25-year-old non-league footballer.
Mr Sinnott was found with a fractured skull in Retford, Nottinghamshire, last week.
Two men have been charged with his manslaughter.
01 Feb 2020
