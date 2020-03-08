Video

A single mum is about to make her professional boxing debut less than two years after starting in the sport.

Lianne Bush, 32, from Leabrooks in Derbyshire, was taught martial arts by her dad as a child but now has the bug for boxing.

She loves the sport but admits training does mean she has to sacrifice some time with her daughter.

"I know I've get certain hurdles to get over but I've got the time to train and luckily I've got friends and family that support me with my daughter as well," she said.