Footage shows police car pin suspect to railing

Video

Footage has shown the moment a moped and its passenger were pinned to a set of railings by a police car.

Derbyshire Police released dashcam footage, which shows the vehicle trap a suspected stolen moped while pursuing it in Sinfin, Derby, on Friday evening.

A passenger of the moped was also halted by the police car before being handcuffed by an officer.

Police said the 14-year-old rider was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of a controlled drug and released under investigation.

Another man was also held but later de-arrested.

The force's roads policing team added a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was not necessary as no-one died or was seriously hurt.