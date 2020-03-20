'Rambling on through a pandemic'

Video

A group of ramblers has said they will continue to walk in the great outdoors despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has advised people aged 70 and over to be "particularly stringent in following social distancing measures".

But walkers in Derbyshire said they will keep exploring the countryside.

"The outside world, nature and everything is the most important thing in my life," said Celia England, who has incurable cancer.

Rosemary Symes, who is a member of the Derbyshire Dales Ramblers group, said walking was "immensely good for you" but added she "would not recommend walkers car share or get too close to fellow walkers".