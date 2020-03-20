Video

A couple of "very bored" restaurant owners have used some of their new-found free time to make people laugh.

With customers being advised to avoid pubs and restaurants, Jane and Kevan Pierrepont, owners of the Factory Kitchen in Ilkeston, decided to try their hand at comedy.

The resulting clips - which feature some "innovative" food service methods - have been a hit online.

Ms Pierrepont said: "We always do silly things. We were very bored, no-one was coming in."