Coronavirus: Leicestershire laughter yoga helping to cheer self-isolated
A 'laughter yoga' instructor in Leicestershire has moved her sessions online so members self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak can carry on exercising.
Sharon De Caesteker was forced to find a new venue after being unable to host her weekly sessions at Mountsorrel Memorial Centre, so she has taken to the internet so the group can still see each other.
The whole process has been quite the stretch...
22 Mar 2020
