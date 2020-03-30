Video

A video of a carer and his wife singing along to a wartime song has been watched by thousands online.

Rex, 86, and Selina Taylor, 83, of Ripley, Derbyshire, shared their rendition of Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again with friends and family on Facebook.

Mr Taylor said the coronavirus lockdown has meant he has become the sole carer for his wife, who has Alzheimer's disease.

"I think we are coping very well but it is very hard not seeing our friends and family," he said.