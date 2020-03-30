Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Couple sings We'll Meet Again to family
A video of a carer and his wife singing along to a wartime song has been watched by thousands online.
Rex, 86, and Selina Taylor, 83, of Ripley, Derbyshire, shared their rendition of Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again with friends and family on Facebook.
Mr Taylor said the coronavirus lockdown has meant he has become the sole carer for his wife, who has Alzheimer's disease.
"I think we are coping very well but it is very hard not seeing our friends and family," he said.
-
30 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-52099691/coronavirus-couple-sings-we-ll-meet-again-to-familyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window