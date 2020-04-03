Spider-man jogger cheers up children
Isolating children in Derbyshire have been on the look-out for a superhero visitor to their neighbourhood.

Ben Hayes, a jogger from Bolsover, has been entertaining families during his daily exercise by wearing a Spider-Man running outfit.

Mr Hayes said: "I'm a keen runner anyway so I just thought, 'How can I add the most value?' And that was to dress up in a Spider-Man costume."

