Video

A police officer has taken to the streets with a megaphone and a rap to remind the community to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Derbyshire officer was filmed spitting bars while patrolling on Normanton Road, Derby on Saturday night.

Derbyshire Constabulary has been criticised recently for the "disgraceful" way it was enforcing the lockdown using drones to film walkers in the Peak District.

In response the force said its message was in line with government advice and had not been getting through to people.