Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Derby police officer raps safety message
A police officer has taken to the streets with a megaphone and a rap to remind the community to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Derbyshire officer was filmed spitting bars while patrolling on Normanton Road, Derby on Saturday night.
Derbyshire Constabulary has been criticised recently for the "disgraceful" way it was enforcing the lockdown using drones to film walkers in the Peak District.
In response the force said its message was in line with government advice and had not been getting through to people.
-
06 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-52191041/coronavirus-derby-police-officer-raps-safety-messageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window