Drone footage captures East Midlands in lockdown

Video

Roads, streets and public spaces have been changing since the government announced the UK lockdown on 23 March and urged people to stay at home.

City centres are eerily quiet, once-gridlocked roads now run clear and building sites are dormant.

Meanwhile in the East Midlands, car production has been suspended at the Toyota factory, Twycross Zoo is closed to visitors and weddings have been postponed at Tissington Hall.

Producer: Stuart Woodman

Drone filming: Caroline Lowbridge