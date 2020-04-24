Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thermal drone fire footage 'looks like something from Mars'
A police drone team has captured striking footage of a moorland fire in Derbyshire.
Fire crews from Derbyshire and Manchester have been tackling the flames between Crowden and Glossop since Thursday morning.
It has affected an area measuring about four square miles.
The Derbyshire Constabulary Drone Unit said on Twitter: "The drone footage was used by commanders to see the extent of the spreading fires.
"Our thermal footage looks like something from Mars but clearly shows the fires burning well."
-
24 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-52394575/thermal-drone-fire-footage-looks-like-something-from-marsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window