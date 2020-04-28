Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Schoolchildren in lockdown use Tai Chi to relax
Children of key workers are practising Tai Chi during their school day to help relieve their stress about the coronavirus lockdown.
Longmoor Primary School in Long Eaton and Hope Primary School, both in Derbyshire, called in Tai Chi instructor, Paul White to teach the children the calming martial art technique.
The schools are open to small numbers of key workers' children.
Video journalist: Chris Waring
-
28 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-52401530/coronavirus-schoolchildren-in-lockdown-use-tai-chi-to-relaxRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window