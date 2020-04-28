Schoolchildren in lockdown use Tai chi to relax
Video

Coronavirus: Schoolchildren in lockdown use Tai Chi to relax

Children of key workers are practising Tai Chi during their school day to help relieve their stress about the coronavirus lockdown.

Longmoor Primary School in Long Eaton and Hope Primary School, both in Derbyshire, called in Tai Chi instructor, Paul White to teach the children the calming martial art technique.

The schools are open to small numbers of key workers' children.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

