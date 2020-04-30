Village celebrates RAF veteran's 100th birthday

Video

Villagers held a surprise celebration for a man's 100th birthday after his celebration plans were halted by the coronavirus lockdown.

RAF veteran Douglas Wall had hoped to mark the occasion with a meal at his local pub in Yeaveley, Derbyshire.

Instead, residents surprised Mr Wall by singing Happy Birthday from outside their homes as he passed by on his mobility scooter.

Resident Claire Williams described the centenarian as "a real inspiration".