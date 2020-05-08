Video

A man who converted his mobility scooter into a ‘tank’ has created a model in lockdown to celebrate VE Day.

Eddie Wadsworth, 85, made headlines last year by collecting money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal in his cardboard tank.

Now Mr Wadsworth, of Swadlincote in Derbyshire, has used the lockdown to make an intricate model to commemorate VE Day.

“What we need in this country is the same community spirit that existed then [in 1945],” the former carpenter said.

“Everybody must pull together to get out of this pandemic.”