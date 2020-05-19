Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dad rescues 10 cygnets on Ilkeston lockdown walk
A man came to the rescue of 10 cygnets while out walking with his three children during lockdown.
Kieran Edwards said he and his children - Molly, 11, Patsy, nine, and William, seven - spotted the baby swans stuck in the fast flowing water in a weir in Ilkeston, in Derbyshire, on Monday.
The 39-year-old took off his shoes and socks, stepped in the water to lift out the cygnets and placed them on land back near the adult swans.
-
19 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-52729249/dad-rescues-10-cygnets-on-ilkeston-lockdown-walkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window