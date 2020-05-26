Swimmer flips into 'water similar to bleach'

Video

A swimmer has been filmed flipping into "water similar to bleach" at a former quarry.

Harpur Hill Quarry in Buxton, Derbyshire, is known locally as the Blue Lagoon and a black dye is often put into the water to make it look less appealing for swimming.

Warnings about heading to the site were issued by Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Despite this, "hundreds" of people were seen in the area with some going into the water.