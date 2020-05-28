Large fire breaks out at junior school

Media player
Large fire breaks out at Long Eaton junior school
A major fire has broken out at a junior school in Derbyshire.
Dozens of firefighters are tackling the blaze at Harrington Junior School in Long Eaton.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said everyone was "safe and accounted for", but the school said in a statement it was "heartbroken" by the fire.
28 May 2020
