Quad bike and hammer thrown from van at police car in Derbyshire
A quad bike was thrown out of the back of a van, followed by a lump hammer which hit the windscreen of the police car behind it.
Derbyshire Police said it happened about 17:40 BST on Friday when officers were following the vehicle, believed to have been involved in burglary in Brassington, on a road between Longshaw and Upper Padley.
An officer sustained minor scratches from glass fragments after the lump hammer hit the screen and the van was later found abandoned.
No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
14 Jun 2020
