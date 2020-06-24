Media player
Coronavirus: Mum and daughter reunited after three months
Caroline Traynor had not seen her 18-year-old daughter since she left for Spain in March.
Shannon had gone for a two-week trip to see her uncle in but was unable to fly back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She returned to East Midlands Airport when flights resumed on Sunday.
24 Jun 2020
