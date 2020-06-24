Mum and daughter reunited after three months
Video

Caroline Traynor had not seen her 18-year-old daughter since she left for Spain in March.

Shannon had gone for a two-week trip to see her uncle in but was unable to fly back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She returned to East Midlands Airport when flights resumed on Sunday.

