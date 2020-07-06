Family reunited after months of shielding

Video

A woman who has been shielding since the start of lockdown has finally met her baby grandson for the first time.

Diana Higman, from Allestree, Derby is in the "extremely vulnerable" category and has been isolating since the start of lockdown. She had a liver transplant 12 years ago and takes medication to suppress her immune system.

Since the transplant, she has become a champion Team GB transplant cyclist and she has kept herself occupied by continuing training in her back garden.

She has now formed a support bubble with her daughter Jessica and grandson Louie.