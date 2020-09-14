A blind man has written a guide on how to cook.

Ex-Royal Marine, Simon Mahoney, 73, from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, has said he hopes the book - based on his culinary learning curve - entitled "First Catch Your Rabbit", will help blind and partially-sighted people to start cooking.

The book is due to be published later this year as an e-book.

It has attracted interest from several charitable groups including the Royal National Institute of Blind People and Blind Veterans UK.

