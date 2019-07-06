A badger had to be rescued after falling into a Derbyshire slurry pit.

The RSPCA helped to capture the animal after it was spotted by a worker at Glossop Waste Water Treatment Works on Wednesday.

Animal welfare officer Steve Wickham, who was helped by the fire and rescue service, said: "The poor badger had fallen around 8ft (2.4m) down into the large slurry tank and was curled up in a corner.

"He was clearly very frightened but that didn't stop him giving us the runaround."

"He was very frisky and desperate to get away from us which was a great sign, thankfully he wasn't injured. I took him out of the plant and released him into the fields nearby so he could make his own way back to his sett," he added.

